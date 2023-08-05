HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 9.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 25,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 175,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HCM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
