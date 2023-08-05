HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 9.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 25,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 175,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 26.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

