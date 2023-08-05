ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.63 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. ICF International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.45 EPS.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of ICFI opened at $127.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.19. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ICF International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

