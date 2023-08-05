Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Identiv from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised Identiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of INVE opened at $8.41 on Friday. Identiv has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 5,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 284,388 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 728,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 190,385 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 696,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 150,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

