IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Morgan Stanley

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $558.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $3.69 on Thursday, reaching $504.08. The company had a trading volume of 427,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,999. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

