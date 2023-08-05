IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 324,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.31. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $711,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 3,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 112,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGMS. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

