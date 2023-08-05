IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.
IGM Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ IGMS traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 324,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.31. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $711,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 3,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 112,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on IGMS. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
