IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Trading 1.8% Higher

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

