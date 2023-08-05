IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Trading 1.8% Higher

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
IGO Trading Down 4.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.
About IGO
IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IGO
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.