Insider Buying: Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Major Shareholder Buys 273,838 Shares of Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Soane purchased 273,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $139,657.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,080.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of CMRA stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMRA Free Report ) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Comera Life Sciences worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

