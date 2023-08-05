Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells $225,230.58 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Patrick Brickley sold 1,008 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $24,060.96.

Everbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

EVBG opened at $28.84 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 587.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.