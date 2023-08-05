Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $71,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,155 shares in the company, valued at $38,321,859.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $62,275.00.
PGT Innovations Trading Up 2.0 %
PGTI stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,689,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
