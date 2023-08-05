Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $71,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344,155 shares in the company, valued at $38,321,859.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $73,225.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $62,275.00.

PGTI stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,222,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,689,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

