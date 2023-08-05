Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider James Mcphail sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Mcphail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, James Mcphail sold 6,326 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $59,843.96.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

SG stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

