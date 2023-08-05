Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells $857,863.50 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Sam Eaton sold 486 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $16,076.88.

On Monday, May 22nd, Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11.

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.