Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises updated its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.60 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.54. 327,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,687. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

