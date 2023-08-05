Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 15,622.67% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.
Insmed Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.99. 1,582,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on INSM. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Insmed by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 215,093 shares during the last quarter.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
