Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 15,622.67% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

Insmed Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.99. 1,582,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Several research firms have commented on INSM. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Insmed by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insmed by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 215,093 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

