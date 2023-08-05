Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.85.

Insmed stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.99. 1,582,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,969. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 15,622.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,564,000 after buying an additional 106,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,416,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,706,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,199,000 after buying an additional 316,513 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

