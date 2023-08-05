Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 15,622.67% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,416,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,467,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

