Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Insteel Industries has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 48.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

