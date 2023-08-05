Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Integral Ad Science updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,956. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.70 and a beta of 1.61.
Several brokerages recently commented on IAS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
