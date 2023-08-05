Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Integral Ad Science updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,956. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IAS. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,200,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $172,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $167,936.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,292.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,756,933 shares of company stock valued at $267,781,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.