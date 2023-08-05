Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,939 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Alternatives Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 451,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,187 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,418,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 125,296 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 787,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.62 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

