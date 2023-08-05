Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

