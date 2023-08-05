Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after buying an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after buying an additional 1,233,242 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,576,000 after buying an additional 655,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after buying an additional 508,586 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.