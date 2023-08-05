Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CI opened at $286.58 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.09 and a 200-day moving average of $275.44. The stock has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $4,705,544. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

