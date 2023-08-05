Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 40,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 34,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 38,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,900,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $151,645,000 after acquiring an additional 285,080 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $214.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

