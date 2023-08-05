Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 178.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,247 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,438 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.84 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

