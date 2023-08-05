Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 775 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after buying an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Eaton Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $215.90 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $225.76. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

