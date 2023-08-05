Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Tigress Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Tigress Financial from $72.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. Benchmark raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.14. 26,674,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,269,604. The company has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a PE ratio of -159.72 and a beta of 0.89. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

