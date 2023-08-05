Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $39.61. 940,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,883,000 after buying an additional 93,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 987,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,929,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.