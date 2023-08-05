Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $148.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 940,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,605. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $69.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42.

Insider Activity

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,492 shares of company stock valued at $324,174. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

See Also

