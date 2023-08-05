Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $117.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICE. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $107.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

