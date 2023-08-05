International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities downgraded International Money Express from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 666,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,157. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.46.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

