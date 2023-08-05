Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,024 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $119,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $58.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

