Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,125. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.89.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.