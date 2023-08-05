Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 122,087 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 171,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

