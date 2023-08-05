Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 17,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,206,000.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

