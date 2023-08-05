Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 5th (BDX, CMP, CRVL, DNN, EXP, HUSA, IPG, NCLH, NGD, NWL)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, August 5th:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

