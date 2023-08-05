Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 5th (BDX, CMP, CRVL, DNN, EXP, HUSA, IPG, NCLH, NGD, NWL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, August 5th:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

