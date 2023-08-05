iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
IVV stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.09. 4,359,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,552. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
