iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVV stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.09. 4,359,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,128,552. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.