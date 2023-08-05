iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $267.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.28 and a 200-day moving average of $254.58. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

