iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Reduced by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
