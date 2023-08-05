iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 982,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,787,000 after buying an additional 247,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EEM stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,249,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,796,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

