iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinia Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

