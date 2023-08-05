iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. 2,113,813 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

