iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $105.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.82. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

