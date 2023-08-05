ITT (NYSE:ITT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. ITT updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS.

ITT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. ITT has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in ITT by 116.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $6,167,000. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 71,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

