J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $207.92

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $207.92 and last traded at $207.90, with a volume of 308198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.30.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,602 shares of company stock worth $2,824,429. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.