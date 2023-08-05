JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.62. 1,051,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,397. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.55. JFrog has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. Research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,256,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,927,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,917,796.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

