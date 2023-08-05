JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,397. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.55.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. Analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,917,796.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,362,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,148,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,466,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock worth $40,069,739. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

