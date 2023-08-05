John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 176,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the previous session’s volume of 39,193 shares.The stock last traded at $31.01 and had previously closed at $31.09.
John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $510.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84.
John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF
John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.