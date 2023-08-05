John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 176,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the previous session’s volume of 39,193 shares.The stock last traded at $31.01 and had previously closed at $31.09.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $510.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

