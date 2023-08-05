Joystick (JOY) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Joystick has a market cap of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017394 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,062.64 or 1.00034336 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.