JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $102.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLNE. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

