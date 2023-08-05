JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $110.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.62.

Shares of OSK opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

