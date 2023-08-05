JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $150.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.83.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.38.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 15,660 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $1,620,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,926,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,903 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,398. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

